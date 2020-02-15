Beaxy Price Reaches $0.0111 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Beaxy has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $637.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 267.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00490314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.57 or 0.06264145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025291 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,688,247 tokens. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange.

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

