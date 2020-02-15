Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 52,320,000 shares. Currently, 46.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,392 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 612,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,626 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

