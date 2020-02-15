Bela Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. During the last week, Bela has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $110,299.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bela alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.70 or 0.00797355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000418 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,531,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,985,387 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, OOOBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bela and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.