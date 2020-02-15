Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. Belden reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Belden’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.85.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $50.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.