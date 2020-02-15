BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 14,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of BEST traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. 891,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,099. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BEST by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,341,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,808 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the third quarter worth $28,841,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BEST by 1,007.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,272 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BEST by 648.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,167,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BEST by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 410,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

