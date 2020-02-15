BetProtocol Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $470,293.00 and approximately $163,115.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,767,123 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

