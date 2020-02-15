Bezant (BZNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.31 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 41.7% higher against the US dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.03188240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00248115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00157225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,600,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

