Bezop (BEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $164,156.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Bezop has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Bezop has a market capitalization of $164,156.00 and approximately $1,344.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Exrates and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezop alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.