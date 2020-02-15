BiblePay Reaches Market Cap of $348,706.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $348,706.00 and $4,379.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, C-CEX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,031,156,630 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

