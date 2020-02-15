Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 17,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,833,000 after acquiring an additional 209,557 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

BILI opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura increased their target price on Bilibili from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

