Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.58 Million

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $57.41 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 268.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a token. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 39,678,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,556,416 tokens. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.