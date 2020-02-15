BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.05 Million

Analysts expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $200.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.39 million and the highest is $203.80 million. BIO-TECHNE posted sales of $184.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $782.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $776.72 million to $786.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $876.39 million, with estimates ranging from $862.87 million to $885.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BIO-TECHNE.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TECH. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,110,000 after purchasing an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $223.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.