BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.94% of BioTelemetry worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 128,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,707. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.