Birdchain Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 113.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $279,408.00 and approximately $1,609.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,177,761 tokens. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Birdchain Token Trading

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

