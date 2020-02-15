Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.14

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $7,152.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 69.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000724 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1,217.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.