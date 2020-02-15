Bismuth (BIS) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $6,077.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000681 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

