BitBall Hits One Day Volume of $515,923.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $326,370.00 and approximately $515,923.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047019 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001029 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,513.44 or 1.05045659 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00075383 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000581 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000407 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,992,391 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.