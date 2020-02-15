BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 38.1% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $548,889.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 248.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00478323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $604.08 or 0.06098383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00066430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

