bitCNY Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $343.69 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.32 or 0.03200307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250151 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00156214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 35,660,200 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

