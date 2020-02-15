Bitcoin Atom Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $307.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

