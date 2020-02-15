Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Cap of $159.54 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $159.54 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00008634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, BtcTrade.im and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004923 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001286 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002487 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037564 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Exrates, BigONE, Crex24, Kucoin, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, Indodax, YoBit, Coinnest and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

