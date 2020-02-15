Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $11.58 or 0.00116922 BTC on major exchanges including TDAX, Indodax, Exmo and Bitlish. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $202.89 million and $39.95 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00655716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00137205 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002140 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001583 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Graviex, Bitsane, Binance, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, Negocie Coins, Bitlish, OKEx, Braziliex, Bitfinex, C2CX, Ovis, QuadrigaCX, CEX.IO, YoBit, Zebpay, DSX, BitBay, Exmo, Koineks, Korbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, TDAX, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, BitFlip, Crex24, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Coinone, Vebitcoin, Bittrex and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

