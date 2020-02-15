Bitcoin Incognito Hits Market Cap of $339,757.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $339,757.00 and $43,278.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

