Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Up 146.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 146.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $563,523.00 and approximately $28,325.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00659179 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00117320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00138900 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Exrates and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.