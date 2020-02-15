Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Market Cap Hits $583.00

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01230754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046488 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00218804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002374 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069475 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004725 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.