Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Hits $535,575.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $535,575.00 and approximately $16,282.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00038379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005318 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,110 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

