Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $658.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $760,149.00 and approximately $658.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Nanex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00123902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00141132 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002261 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000389 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TradeOgre, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

