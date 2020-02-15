Bitcoin SV Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.84 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $2.84 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for $310.43 or 0.03133846 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, MBAex, Bit-Z and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00243205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00151278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,278,040 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Huobi, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Bitfinex, CoinEx, OKEx, Koinex, Bibox, Bittrex, BX Thailand, BigONE, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, SouthXchange, Bitkub, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Bitbns, Poloniex, IDAX, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Coinsquare, CoinZest, HitBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, Bitrue, Coinbit, FCoin, WazirX, ZB.COM, MBAex, Korbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

