Bitcoinus Market Cap Reaches $15,688.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $15,688.00 and $1,765.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045758 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00069377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00080247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,091.41 or 1.01984222 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000642 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

