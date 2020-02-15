Bitcore (BTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,747.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 15th. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $14,747.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 177.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00005065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,911.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.02706514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.04476652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00775841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00896684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,091,168 coins and its circulating supply is 17,590,209 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, QBTC, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

