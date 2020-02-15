BitGreen Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $51,216.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027320 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013239 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.02643667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000669 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018090 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,301,200 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

