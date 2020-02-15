Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Bitsdaq has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $16,328.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitsdaq token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. The official website for Bitsdaq is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

