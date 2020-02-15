BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0075

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $197,595.00 and $3,696.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.09 or 0.01230754 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005328 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000844 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,216,700 coins. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

