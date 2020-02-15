BitTube Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $100,651.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00896684 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 237,324,833 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

