Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0012

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Escodex. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00282562 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016432 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com.

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

