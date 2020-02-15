BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $19,559.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00028048 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006508 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,777,312 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.