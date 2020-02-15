Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Blackline by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.55. 1,565,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,093. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

