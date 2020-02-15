Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Blackline worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Blackline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after buying an additional 380,175 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BL stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Blackline Inc has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

