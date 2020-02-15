Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 412,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,201 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

