Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,950.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00021778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $14.15 million and approximately $45,950.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,550,539 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

