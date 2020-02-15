BlockStamp 1-Day Volume Tops $8,095.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00008873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $23.12 million and approximately $8,095.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000534 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003170 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,770,163 coins and its circulating supply is 26,227,197 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.