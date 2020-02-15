BLOCKv Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.97 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $18,517.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.63 or 0.03191757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00244870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00152856 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

