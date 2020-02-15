Blue Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $293,452.00 and $21.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 256.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00482201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.34 or 0.06188177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00072866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

