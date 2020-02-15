BOLT Reaches Market Cap of $2.81 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $610,671.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,224,870 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

