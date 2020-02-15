Bonpay (BON) Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One Bonpay token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Bonpay has a market capitalization of $126,138.00 and $2,595.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

