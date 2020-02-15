BOOM (BOOM) Trading 50.7% Higher This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $12,180.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM’s total supply is 972,566,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,613,624 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

