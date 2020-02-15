BoostCoin (BOST) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, BoostCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. BoostCoin has a market cap of $17,803.00 and $15.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoostCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BoostCoin

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io.

Buying and Selling BoostCoin

BoostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

