BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 10,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,670. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 0.98.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of BOS Better OnLine Sol as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

