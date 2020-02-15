BOScoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.91 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00047293 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000532 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,230,341,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,388,703 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

