Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,269 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,456,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 232,988 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares in the company, valued at $9,030,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,064 shares of company stock worth $10,218,416 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

